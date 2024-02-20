Saved Articles

Komaki XGT Classic vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XGT Classic vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Fzs-fi v3
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,8641,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,6361,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
4,2287,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4252,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

