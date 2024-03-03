In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. XGT Classic vs VXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Vxl 125 Brand Komaki Vespa Price ₹ 1.09 Lakhs ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Range 80-90 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5 Hours -