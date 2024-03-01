Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXGT Classic vs SXL 150

Komaki XGT Classic vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XGT Classic vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Sxl 150
BrandKomakiVespa
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-
...Read More

Filters
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,8641,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,6361,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
4,2287,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4253,619

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The latest launch from Royal Enfield is the Shotgun 650.
    Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins help Royal Enfield report 6% growth in Feb
    1 Mar 2024
    The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
    TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
    26 Feb 2024
    A look at the new range of Jawa 42.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces Mega Service Camp for Jaipur & Lucknow
    20 Feb 2024
    Both motorcycles have a retro design language but the Honda does use some modern bits.
    Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
    16 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    The Peugeot 203 was brought back to its full glory sometime in July this year by a Sri Lankan named Chathura Vithanage.
    From junk to shining jewel: How this 60-yr old Peugeot 203 was given a new life
    7 Sept 2020
    2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
    1 Sept 2021
    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    View all
     