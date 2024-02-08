Saved Articles

Komaki XGT Classic vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XGT Classic vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Raider
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 95,219
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,8641,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,63695,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
4,2286,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4252,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

TVS Raider
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 | Petrol | Manual 99,571 *Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
TVS Raider
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160 | Petrol | Manual 1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
TVS Raider
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual 1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Raider
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125 | Petrol | Manual 80,416 - 94,138 *Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
TVS Raider
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125 | Petrol | Manual 86,017 - 90,567 *Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125
TVS Raider
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V | Petrol | Manual 1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 200 4V

