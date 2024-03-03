In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. XGT Classic vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Ntorq 125 Brand Komaki TVS Price ₹ 1.09 Lakhs ₹ 84,636 Range 80-90 km/charge - Mileage - 47 to 54.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5 Hours -