Komaki XGT Classic vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

XGT Classic vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-45 to 47.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,8641,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,6361,23,870
RTO
09,909
Insurance
4,22810,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4253,106
Expert Rating
-

