In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. XGT Classic vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Komaki TVS Price ₹ 1.09 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 80-90 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 5 Hours -