In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT Classic up to 80-90 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
XGT Classic vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt classic
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Komaki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.09 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|80-90 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|4-7 Hrs.