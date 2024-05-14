HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesXGT Classic vs Saathi

Komaki XGT Classic vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of XGT Classic up to 80-90 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
XGT Classic vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Saathi
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 85,999
Range80-90 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours3-5 Hrs.

XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1820 mm-
Wheelbase
1820 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
SBS, Anti-theft lock-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,86489,860
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,63685,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2283,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4251,931

