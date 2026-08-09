In 2026 Komaki XGT Classic or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XGT Classic vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt classic
|Intruder
|Brand
|Komaki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.09 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|80-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.1 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-