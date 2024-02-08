Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes XGT Classic vs Avenis

Komaki XGT Classic vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Komaki XGT Classic or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XGT Classic vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Avenis
BrandKomakiSuzuki
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 86,700
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,8641,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,63686,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,2286,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4252,199

