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HomeCompare BikesXGT Classic vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Komaki XGT Classic vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Komaki XGT Classic or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
XGT Classic vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt classic Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandKomakiKTM
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Range80-90 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.1 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Komaki XGT Classic Visual Comparison

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Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1820 mm1977 mm
Wheelbase
1820 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80-90 km500 km
Max Speed
25 kmph120 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Riding Modes
Eco I Sport I Turbo-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Self Diagnosis, Parking Assist, Auto Repair SwitchSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesNew LCD Dash Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh12 V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,8642,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,6361,91,795
RTO
015,880
Insurance
4,2286,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4254,601

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