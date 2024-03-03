Saved Articles

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2024 Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

XGT CAT 2.0 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt cat 2.0 Rayzr 125
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 84,730
Range110-150 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
XGT CAT 2.0
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
72 V, 31 Ah With Smart BMS
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹84,730*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,75197,856
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,63684,730
RTO
06,778
Insurance
4,1156,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2732,103

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
RayZR 125 vs Access 125
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

