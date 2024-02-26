In 2024 Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 110-150 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. XGT CAT 2.0 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt cat 2.0 Fz-fi v3 Brand Komaki Yamaha Price ₹ 1.02 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 110-150 km/charge - Mileage - 49.30 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -