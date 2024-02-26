Saved Articles

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 vs Vespa SXL 150

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

XGT CAT 2.0 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt cat 2.0 Sxl 150
BrandKomakiVespa
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Range110-150 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
XGT CAT 2.0
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
72 V, 31 Ah With Smart BMS
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7511,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,6361,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
4,1157,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2733,619

