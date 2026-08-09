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Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 95-140 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XGT CAT 2.0 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt cat 2.0 Lx 125
BrandKomakiVespa
Price₹ 74,999₹ 93,470
Range95-140 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.17 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
XGT CAT 2.0
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
Graphene Battery
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
120 km
Max Speed
63 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Parking AssistAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.17 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,6811,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99996,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
3,6826,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6912,382

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