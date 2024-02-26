In 2024 Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 110-150 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl. XGT CAT 2.0 vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xgt cat 2.0 Apache rtr 200 4v Brand Komaki TVS Price ₹ 1.02 Lakhs ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Range 110-150 km/charge - Mileage - 37 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 197.75 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -