In 2026 Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of XGT CAT 2.0 up to 95-140 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
XGT CAT 2.0 vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xgt cat 2.0
|Elite
|Brand
|Komaki
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 74,999
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|95-140 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.17 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours (100%)
|8 Hrs.