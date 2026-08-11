In 2026 Komaki X2 Vogue or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of X2 Vogue up to 65-90 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
X2 Vogue vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X2 vogue
|Ego li
|Brand
|Komaki
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 60,999
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|65-90 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.11 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours