Komaki X2 Vogue vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Komaki X2 Vogue or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start Only-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
85 km/charge-
Max Speed
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,74957,877
Ex-Showroom Price
47,00057,877
RTO
1,4100
Insurance
1,3390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0691,244

