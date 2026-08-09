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Komaki X2 Vogue vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Komaki X2 Vogue or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
X2 Vogue vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X2 vogue Radeon
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 60,999₹ 55,100
Range65-90 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.11 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
STD
₹60,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki X2 Vogue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
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Specification
Length
1860 mm2025 mm
Additional Storage
20 L-
Height
1130 mm1080 mm
Width
720 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
85-90 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
20 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagonsis, Vivid Smart Dash, Parking Assist, Lock by Remote, Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I TurboPillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip Tyres
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.11 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,45464,536
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99955,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
3,4556,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3851,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

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