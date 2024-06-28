HT Auto
In 2024 Komaki X2 Vogue or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of X2 Vogue up to 65-75 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours.
X2 Vogue vs Yaarii Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X2 vogue Yaarii
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 47,000₹ 69,999
Range65-75 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 km/charge-
Max Speed
-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1860 mm1700 mm
Height
1130 mm1150 mm
Width
720 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 20-30 Ah51.2 V/30 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintainance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,74973,600
Ex-Showroom Price
47,00069,999
RTO
1,4100
Insurance
1,3393,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0691,581

