In 2026 Komaki X2 Vogue or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of X2 Vogue up to 65-90 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
X2 Vogue vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X2 vogue
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Komaki
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 60,999
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|65-90 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.11 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours