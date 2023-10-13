HT Auto
Komaki X2 Vogue vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Komaki X2 Vogue or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of X2 Vogue up to 65-75 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours.
X2 Vogue vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X2 vogue Zepop
BrandKomakiRowwet
Price₹ 47,000₹ 61,770
Range65-75 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 km/charge-
Max Speed
-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1860 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 20-30 Ah72 V/28 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintainance Freelithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,74965,338
Ex-Showroom Price
47,00061,770
RTO
1,4100
Insurance
1,3393,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0691,404

