In 2024 Komaki X2 Vogue or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of X2 Vogue up to 65-75 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours.
X2 Vogue vs Zepop Comparison