Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesX2 Vogue vs ETrance

Komaki X2 Vogue vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2024 Komaki X2 Vogue or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
85 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,74951,999
Ex-Showroom Price
47,00051,999
RTO
1,4100
Insurance
1,3390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0691,117

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The new generation BMW X2 compact SUV looks bigger like the X4 as it intends to replace the latter.
    BMW designed the new-gen X2 SUV to make it look like an X4 on purpose. Here's why
    13 Oct 2023
    A Pure EV electric scooter up in flames in Warangal district of Telangana on April 18.
    After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents
    22 Apr 2022
    The new BMW X2 comes with a significantly updated design and promises up to 307 hp peak power.
    New-gen BMW X2 debuts with a coupe-like design and Drive 9. Will it come to India?
    11 Oct 2023
    The new BMW X2 will come with a coupe-like roofline, and there will be electrified petrol and diesel engine options.
    BMW teases next-generation X2 SUV ahead of slated production in late 2023
    1 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     