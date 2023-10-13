Saved Articles

Komaki X2 Vogue vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2024 Komaki X2 Vogue or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
85 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
40 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,74938,000
Ex-Showroom Price
47,00038,000
RTO
1,4100
Insurance
1,3390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,069816

