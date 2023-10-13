Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesX2 Vogue vs Dual

Komaki X2 Vogue vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Komaki X2 Vogue or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
85 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,74958,992
Ex-Showroom Price
47,00058,992
RTO
1,4100
Insurance
1,3390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0691,267

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The new generation BMW X2 compact SUV looks bigger like the X4 as it intends to replace the latter.
    BMW designed the new-gen X2 SUV to make it look like an X4 on purpose. Here's why
    13 Oct 2023
    The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
    BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    18 May 2023
    The new BMW X2 comes with a significantly updated design and promises up to 307 hp peak power.
    New-gen BMW X2 debuts with a coupe-like design and Drive 9. Will it come to India?
    11 Oct 2023
    The new BMW X2 will come with a coupe-like roofline, and there will be electrified petrol and diesel engine options.
    BMW teases next-generation X2 SUV ahead of slated production in late 2023
    1 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     