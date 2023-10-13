In 2024 Komaki X2 Vogue or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of X2 Vogue up to 65-75 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours.
X2 Vogue vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X2 vogue
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Komaki
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|65-75 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.