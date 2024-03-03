In 2024 Komaki Venice or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Komaki Venice or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki Venice Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Venice has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl. Venice vs SXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venice Sxl 125 Brand Komaki Vespa Price ₹ 1.04 Lakhs ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Range 75-100 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-4 hours -