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Komaki Venice vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Komaki Venice or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki Venice Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Venice has a range of up to 75-300 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Venice vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venice Gixxer
BrandKomakiSuzuki
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range75-300 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Venice
Komaki Venice
Sport Classic
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Komaki Venice Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
75-100 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph115 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Eco I Sport I Turbo-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Parking ModeSuzuki Ride Connect
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0511,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,9001,26,421
RTO
012,913
Insurance
4,15113,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3223,275

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