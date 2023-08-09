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Komaki Venice vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Komaki Venice or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki Venice Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Venice up to 75-300 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Venice vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venice Evoqis
BrandKomakiOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range75-300 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Charging Time5 Hours6 Hours

Filters
Venice
Komaki Venice
Sport Classic
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Komaki Venice Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
75-100 km90 km
Max Speed
70 kmph75 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
Eco I Sport I TurboYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Parking ModeMotor Cut-off Switch
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0511,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,9001,18,000
RTO
09,440
Insurance
4,1513,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3222,811

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