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Komaki TN-95 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Komaki TN-95 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki TN-95 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. TN-95 has a range of up to 130-180 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
TN-95 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tn-95 Vxl 125
BrandKomakiVespa
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Range130-180 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.26 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
TN-95
Komaki TN-95
Sport Classic
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki TN-95 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Length
2020 mm1770 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Height
1215 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
130-150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
5000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic SuspensionDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic suspensionAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Eco I Sport I Turbo-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Repair Switch, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Vivid Smart Dash, Parking AssistAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.26 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,0081,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6181,30,951
RTO
010,476
Insurance
5,3907,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6653,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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