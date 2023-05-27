HT Auto

Komaki TN-95 vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Komaki TN-95 or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki TN-95 Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of TN-95 up to 150-180 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
TN-95 vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tn-95 Dost
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 98,000₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range150-180 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

TN-95
Komaki TN-95
STD
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
100-180 km/charge-
Max Speed
40 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
2020 mm-
Height
1215 mm-
Saddle Height
870 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Reverse Assist-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,0001,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
98,0001,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
04,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1062,301

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2023 Komaki TN 95 e-scooter now comes with fire-resistant batteries, anti-skid technology and new accessories as standard
    Updated Komaki TN 95 launched with new features, priced from 1.31 lakh
    27 May 2023
    The Porsche Mission X promises extreme downforce well above the level of the 911 GT3 RS thanks to an active rear wing and a sculpted floor.
    Porsche Mission X electric supercar likely to confirm for production in 2024
    22 Feb 2024
    With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps.
    2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
    23 Jun 2022
    The only change that the Graffiti Evo livery comes with is new graphics. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
    Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE launched with Graffiti Evo livery. Check what's new
    26 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

