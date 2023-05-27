In 2024 Komaki TN-95 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki TN-95 Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of TN-95 up to 150-180 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
TN-95 vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tn-95
|Buzz
|Brand
|Komaki
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 98,000
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|150-180 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.