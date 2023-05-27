HT Auto

Komaki TN-95 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Komaki TN-95 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki TN-95 Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of TN-95 up to 150-180 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
TN-95 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tn-95 Buzz
BrandKomakiStella Automobili
Price₹ 98,000₹ 95,000
Range150-180 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

TN-95
Komaki TN-95
STD
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
100-180 km/charge-
Max Speed
40 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
2020 mm-
Height
1215 mm-
Saddle Height
870 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Reverse Assist-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Display
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,00099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
98,00095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1062,131

