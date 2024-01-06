Saved Articles

Komaki Super vs Velev Motors VEV 01

In 2024 Komaki Super or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Super
Komaki Super
STD
₹29,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VEV 01
Velev Motors VEV 01
STD
₹32,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
350-500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge75-80 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,22532,500
Ex-Showroom Price
29,50032,500
RTO
8850
Insurance
8400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
671698

