Komaki Super vs PURE EV Etron Plus

In 2024 Komaki Super or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Super
Komaki Super
STD
₹29,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
350-500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60 km/charge60 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,22539,999
Ex-Showroom Price
29,50039,999
RTO
8850
Insurance
8400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
671859

  Hero Splendor Plus

  Yamaha MT-15

  Royal Enfield Classic 350

  Honda Activa 6G

  Yamaha R15 V4

