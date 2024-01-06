In 2024 Komaki Super or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Komaki Super or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki Super Price starts at 29,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Super up to 60 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less