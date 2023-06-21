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Komaki SE vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Komaki SE or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. SE has a range of up to 70-200 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
SE vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Yzf r15 v3
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 59,999₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range70-200 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
X4
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Komaki SE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Rear Brake Diameter
Disc220 mm
Front Brake
AlloyDisc
Wheels Type
DrumAlloy
Rear Brake
TubelessDisc
Range
65-70 km-
Max Torque
Automatic14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Transmission
Hub MotorManual
Water Proof Rating
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Telescopic ShockerYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic ShockerMonocross (link suspension)
Features
Riding Modes
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|Turbo-
Music Control
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
YesAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
DigitalYes
Display
1.8 kWhYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Capacity
LED12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
LEDYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Li-ionLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,3431,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
59,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,34410,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3823,919

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