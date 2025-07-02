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Komaki SE vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Komaki SE or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. SE has a range of up to 70-200 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
SE vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Rayzr 125
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 59,999₹ 74,960
Range70-200 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
X4
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki SE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Rear Brake Diameter
Disc130 mm
Front Brake
AlloyDrum
Wheels Type
DrumAlloy
Rear Brake
TubelessDrum
Range
65-70 km-
Max Torque
Automatic10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
Remote Start,Push Button Start1
Transmission
Hub MotorAutomatic
Water Proof Rating
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Telescopic ShockerYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic ShockerUnit Swing
Features
Riding Modes
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|Turbo-
Music Control
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
YesSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
YesSmart Motor Generator System
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
DigitalYes
Display
1.8 kWh-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Capacity
LED-
Low Battery Indicator
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,34386,928
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99974,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
4,3445,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3821,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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