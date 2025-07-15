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Komaki SE vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Komaki SE or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. SE has a range of up to 70-200 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
SE vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Fz-x
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 59,999₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range70-200 km/charge-
Mileage-55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
X4
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki SE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Rear Brake Diameter
Disc220 mm
Front Brake
AlloyDisc
Wheels Type
DrumAlloy
Rear Brake
TubelessDisc
Range
65-70 km-
Max Torque
Automatic13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
Remote Start,Push Button Start1
Transmission
Hub MotorManual
Water Proof Rating
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Telescopic Shocker-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Shocker7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|Turbo-
Music Control
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
YesSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
YesYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
DigitalYes
Display
1.8 kWhYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Capacity
LED-
Low Battery Indicator
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
LEDYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Li-ionLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,3431,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
59,9991,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
4,3449,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3822,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
Upgraded Komaki SE electric scooters come with more range; priced from 96,968
21 Jun 2023
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Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
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The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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8 Feb 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

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Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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