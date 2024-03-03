Saved Articles

Komaki SE vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Komaki SE or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

SE vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Fascino 125
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 96,000₹ 80,100
Range150-180 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
DLX Disc
₹75,530*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
100-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,00090,109
Ex-Showroom Price
96,00075,530
RTO
06,773
Insurance
06,131
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0631,936

