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HomeCompare BikesSE vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Komaki SE vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Komaki SE or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. SE has a range of up to 70-200 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
SE vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandKomakiVespa
Price₹ 59,999₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range70-200 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
X4
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Rear Brake Diameter
Disc140 mm
Front Brake
AlloyDisc
Wheels Type
DrumAlloy
Rear Brake
TubelessDrum
Range
65-70 km-
Max Torque
Automatic10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
No Of Cylinders
Remote Start,Push Button Start1
Transmission
Hub MotorAutomatic
Water Proof Rating
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Telescopic Shocker-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic ShockerDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|Turbo-
Music Control
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
YesSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
YesAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
DigitalYes
Display
1.8 kWh-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Capacity
LED-
Low Battery Indicator
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
LEDYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Li-ionLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,3431,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
59,9991,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,3443,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3823,254

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