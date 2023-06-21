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Komaki SE vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Komaki SE or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. SE has a range of up to 70-200 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SE vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Elegante 150
BrandKomakiVespa
Price₹ 59,999₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range70-200 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
X4
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Rear Brake Diameter
Disc140 mm
Front Brake
AlloyDisc
Wheels Type
DrumAlloy
Rear Brake
TubelessDrum
Range
65-70 km
Max Torque
Automatic10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Transmission
Hub MotorAutomatic
Water Proof Rating
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Telescopic Shocker-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic ShockerDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|Turbo-
Music Control
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
YesAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
DigitalYes
Display
1.8 kWh-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Capacity
LED12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Li-ionHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,3431,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
59,9991,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,3447,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3823,361

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