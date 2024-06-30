HT Auto

In 2024 Komaki SE or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 96,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of SE up to 150-180 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
SE vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Friend
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 96,000₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range150-180 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
100-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,0001,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
96,0001,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0632,328

