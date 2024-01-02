Saved Articles

Komaki SE vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 Komaki SE or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
100-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,0001,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
96,0001,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
08,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0633,202

