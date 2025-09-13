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Komaki SE vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Komaki SE or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. SE has a range of up to 70-200 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
SE vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Avenis
BrandKomakiSuzuki
Price₹ 59,999₹ 83,793
Range70-200 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
X4
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki SE Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Rear Brake Diameter
Disc-
Front Brake
AlloyDisc
Wheels Type
DrumAlloy
Rear Brake
TubelessDrum
Range
65-70 km-
Max Torque
Automatic10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
Remote Start,Push Button Start1
Transmission
Hub MotorAutomatic
Water Proof Rating
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Telescopic ShockerYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic ShockerSwing Arm
Features
Riding Modes
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|Turbo-
Music Control
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
YesSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
DigitalYes
Display
1.8 kWhYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Capacity
LED12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
3 Years or 30,000 KmYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
LEDYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Li-ionLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,3431,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99983,793
RTO
09,503
Insurance
4,3446,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3822,152

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
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26 Oct 2023
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