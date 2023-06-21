hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSE vs RV400

Komaki SE vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Komaki SE or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of SE up to 70-200 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
SE vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Se Rv400
BrandKomakiRevolt Motors
Price₹ 59,999₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range70-200 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
X4
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Komaki SE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Rear Brake Diameter
Disc240 mm
Front Brake
AlloyDisc
Wheels Type
DrumAlloy
Rear Brake
TubelessDisc
Range
65-70 km150 km
Max Torque
Automatic170 Nm
No Of Cylinders
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Transmission
Hub MotorAutomatic
Water Proof Rating
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Telescopic ShockerYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic ShockerMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Riding Modes
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|TurboEco, Normal and Sport
Music Control
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
YesSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
YesAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
DigitalYes
Display
1.8 kWhYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Battery Capacity
LED-
Low Battery Indicator
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,3431,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
59,9991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3445,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3823,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
Upgraded Komaki SE electric scooters come with more range; priced from 96,968
21 Jun 2023
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
26 Oct 2023
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers