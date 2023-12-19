Saved Articles

Komaki SE vs Ola Electric S1 Pro

In 2023 Komaki SE or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Komaki SE
₹96,000
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹1.40 Lakhs
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
100-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,0001,48,758
Ex-Showroom Price
96,0001,39,999
RTO
00
Insurance
08,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0633,197

