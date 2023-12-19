Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSE vs S1 Air

Komaki SE vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2023 Komaki SE or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
100-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,0001,24,412
Ex-Showroom Price
96,0001,19,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0632,674

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Airnull | Electric | Automatic1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV Epluto 7G Maxnull | Electric | Automatic1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 Air vs Epluto 7G Max

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BYD is on the hunt and it smells Tesla. Cars like BYD Song (in pic) are helping the Chinese company notch up sales numbers fast.
    Tesla dominance in EV world under big threat, BYD sprints to equal Q3 market share
    19 Dec 2023
    File photo of a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid model used for representational purpose. RAV4 is part of several Toyota models that have been recalled over a suspected fault with air bag-related sensors on the front seats.
    Toyota issues massive recall order, 1 million cars to be checked for potential air bag fault
    21 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    28 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric is all set to roll out 4 lakh scooters from its facility. The EV maker currently leads the electric two-wheeler segment in India.
    Ola Electric gears up for major milestone of producing four lakh electric scooters in two years
    22 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     