In 2024 Komaki Ranger or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour.
Ranger has a range of up to 200-250 km/charge.
The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
Ranger vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison