Komaki Ranger vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 Komaki Ranger or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Ranger vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ranger Yezdi adventure
BrandKomakiYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Range200-250 km/charge-
Mileage-33.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Ranger
Komaki Ranger
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,0892,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,5052,09,900
RTO
016,792
Insurance
6,58410,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1285,099

