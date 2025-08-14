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HomeCompare BikesRanger vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Komaki Ranger vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Komaki Ranger or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Ranger has a range of up to 200-250 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Ranger vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ranger Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandKomakiYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range200-250 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Ranger
Komaki Ranger
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Komaki Ranger Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Left View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
200-250 km337.5 km
Max Speed
80 kmph140 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
AdjustableMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Dual Sound pipes with flame effect, Front Body Guard, Turbo Mode, Rear Protection Guard, Gear Mode-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,2762,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,95,345
RTO
10,39915,627
Insurance
19,87811,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4444,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
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New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The newly updated version of the Komaki Ranger starts at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
Komaki Ranger: Here's what is new in the updated version of the electric two-wheeler
9 Apr 2025
The 2025 Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle comes with 3 years or a 30,000-kilometre warranty.
Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle gets an update, promises up to 250 km range
8 Apr 2025
The Komaki Ranger Pro and the Komaki Ranger Pro+ have been launched starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Komaki Electric launches Ranger Pro and Pro+, priced from 1.29 lakh
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